Home » Staněk improved his place from the qualification, finishing in 14th place in Hungary
Sports

Staněk improved his place from the qualification, finishing in 14th place in Hungary

by admin
Staněk improved his place from the qualification, finishing in 14th place in Hungary

The son of former five-time world champion in road motorcycle racing Mick Doohan won the first triumph of the season at today’s Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix. He beat F2 series leader Frederik Vesti by nine seconds, the Danish pilot consolidated his overall lead with the second place. 18th place belongs to Staňka.

Results of the Formula 2 Championship race at the Hungaroring: Formula 2 Car Championship race at the Hungaroring: 1. Doohan (Aust./Invicta Virtuosi) 57:52.4342. Vesti (Danish/Prema) -9.1103. Martins (Fr./ART) -9,850…14. STANĚK (ČR/Trident) -42,944 Current ranking: 1. Vesti 1532. Pourchaire (Fr./ART) 1423. 3. Iwasa (Jap./DAMS) 132…18. Stand 11

See also  Kouble made it into the top ten twice in the Enduro WC

You may also like

Chicago Cubs Defeat St. Louis Cardinals in Rain-Interrupted...

Vingegaard surprisingly contests the Tour of Spain –...

Flood of demonstrators in Jerusalem against the Netanyahu...

Don’t fuck us, don’t pour beer on us....

Formula 2, Doohan wins the Feature Race in...

Jamaica live: follow the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup: Sweden struggle with South Africa,...

Chinese Diving Team Dominates the Swimming World Championships...

Public excavation for Kuchta? He needs it, Priske...

Ramón “Primitivo” Maradiaga Departs Real Sociedad: Club Scrambles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy