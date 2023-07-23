Staněk improved his place from the qualification, finishing in 14th place in Hungary

The son of former five-time world champion in road motorcycle racing Mick Doohan won the first triumph of the season at today’s Hungarian Formula 1 Grand Prix. He beat F2 series leader Frederik Vesti by nine seconds, the Danish pilot consolidated his overall lead with the second place. 18th place belongs to Staňka.

Results of the Formula 2 Championship race at the Hungaroring: Formula 2 Car Championship race at the Hungaroring: 1. Doohan (Aust./Invicta Virtuosi) 57:52.4342. Vesti (Danish/Prema) -9.1103. Martins (Fr./ART) -9,850…14. STANĚK (ČR/Trident) -42,944 Current ranking: 1. Vesti 1532. Pourchaire (Fr./ART) 1423. 3. Iwasa (Jap./DAMS) 132…18. Stand 11

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

