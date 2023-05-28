Duration of nine hours: New flight connection from BER to Washington

For the first time since 2001, passengers can fly directly from BER Airport to the US capital. The first flight operated by United Airlines towards Washington took off from Schönefeld (Dahme-Spreewald) on Friday morning.

The regular connection is now offered once a day, at 11:10 a.m. – for the time being, however, only in the summer timetable until the end of October. The flights last around nine hours.

“Now Washingtonians don’t have to travel via Frankfurt or Munich to get to Berlin,” said the US Ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann, on Friday on BER.