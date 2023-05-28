Duration of nine hours: New flight connection from BER to Washington

For the first time since 2001, passengers can fly directly from BER Airport to the US capital. The first flight operated by United Airlines towards Washington took off from Schönefeld (Dahme-Spreewald) on Friday morning.
The regular connection is now offered once a day, at 11:10 a.m. – for the time being, however, only in the summer timetable until the end of October. The flights last around nine hours.
“Now Washingtonians don’t have to travel via Frankfurt or Munich to get to Berlin,” said the US Ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann, on Friday on BER.
The connection already existed: In 2001, Lufthansa flew from Tegel to Washington for a few months. After the terrorist attacks of September 11, however, the offer was discontinued and not resumed.
Also to New York there since this Friday another connection from BER From: Delta Air Lines flies daily to and from John F. Kennedy Airport. Berlin’s new Governing Mayor Kai Wegner (CDU) and Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) were also on site for the first flights on Friday.
The airport company has been trying for a long time to offer more long-haul routes, especially to Asia, the Middle East and the USA – with mixed success. Last year, the Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic took part Connections between Schönefeld and Los Angeles, Florida and New York into the program. Norse now only flies to New York (JFK) from BER Airport.
