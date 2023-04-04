Home Business E-bike: time for bargains – you should avoid these mistakes when buying
Business

E-bike: time for bargains – you should avoid these mistakes when buying

E-bike: time for bargains – you should avoid these mistakes when buying

Whe is currently toying with the idea of ​​a new e-bike can be happy: bargains are possible. And that can be worth it – a good city e-bike costs 2,000 euros to around 3,500 euros, high-performance mountain e-bikes sometimes 7,000 euros.

Discounts are particularly possible on previous year’s models that have just been delivered. However, it makes sense to check the additional costs when choosing a retailer and brand. Otherwise it can quickly become expensive and dangerous.

