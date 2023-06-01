E-car: game changer for families – I’ve been waiting for this electric car for years

IBasically, I didn’t want to test the car anymore. What I had experienced in the past few years when I was looking for an electric minibus suitable for everyday use was just too disappointing. The models from Toyota, Opel and Mercedes have all failed so far, as WELT tests have also revealed.

When the message came from Volkswagen that WELT could make the ID.Buzz available for a two-week everyday test, I said yes anyway. Curiosity was too great. Maybe the Wolfsburg will finally succeed big electric throw. However, I thought it more likely that the ID.Buzz would be the next mediocre electric vehicle from Volkswagen.