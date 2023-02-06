Earthquake in Turkey, hundreds of victims are feared. Italy in danger

The Turkey is in shock from a terrible earthquake which hit the southeast of the country. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics e volcanology (Ingv) Italian and the US geological monitoring service Usgsthe earthquake in Turkey had hypocenter about 25km deep ed epicenter in the province of Gaziantep. An earthquake measuring 7.9 shook the country little after 2 not Italian. The Ministry of the Interior indicates the rescue priority of who is left under the rubble. Fear too Lebanonearthquake felt in Greece, Cipro e Israel. They rise to 53 dead made official by the authorities, but the budget remains pending and seems destined to worsen given that they are found in various areas of the country dozens collapsed of buildings and hospitals arrive in large numbers wounded.

Based on the data processed by Tsunami Warning Center (CAT) of Ingv, the Department of Civil Protection – reads a note – has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves arriving on Italian coasts following the earthquake of magnitude 7.9 with epicenter between Turkey e Syria of 02.17. It is recommended step away give her coastal areas, to reach the nearby higher area and to follow the indications of the local authorities. The tsunami consists of a series of where marine produced by quick move of a large body of water. The alert indicates the possibility of a real danger for people who are located near the coast, especially if in areas that are not very high, or even lower, than sea level. Even a wave of only 0.5 meters of height can generate dangerous floods and very strong currents.

Subscribe to the newsletter

