Peter Kažimír, hawkish exponent of the ECB and governor of the central bank of Slovakia, speaks, calling for two more rate hikes of 50 basis points by the European central bank led by Christine Lagarde:

“We need to raise interest rates by 50 basis points two more times,” Kazimir said, taking care to point out that “the slowdown in inflation is good news, but it is not a sufficient reason to ease the pace of monetary tightening” .

“Core inflation is the most important one for me”, said the hawkish ECB exponent, adding that he is not sure how much higher rates should increase and for how long they should then remain high”.

