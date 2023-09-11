Home » Economic situation: Germany is slowing European growth
Economic situation: Germany is slowing European growth

In its forecasts, the EU Commission no longer estimates price pressure to be quite as high as was assumed in the spring. In 2023, she expects an inflation rate (HICP) calculated for the European comparison of 6.4 percent for Germany; in May she had predicted 6.8 percent. It now forecasts inflation of 5.6 percent for the euro zone, after 5.8 percent in the spring forecast. Next year, inflation rates are likely to be 2.8 percent in Germany and 2.9 percent in the euro zone, above the European Central Bank’s target of 2.0 percent, which is considered ideal for the economy.

