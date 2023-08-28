Home » Economy – Competition Commission is currently examining CS takeover by UBS – News
Business

Economy – Competition Commission is currently examining CS takeover by UBS – News

by admin
Economy – Competition Commission is currently examining CS takeover by UBS – News

According to a media report, the Competition Commission (Weko) could still demand conditions for UBS because of the CS takeover. The competition authorities are currently examining the takeover and conducting hearings. This was confirmed by a Weko spokesman for the AWP news agency after a report by the “Handelzeitung”.

“We will send our opinion to the financial market authority Finma at the end of September,” announced Weko director Patrik Ducrey. Ducrey did not want to say anything about whether and, if so, what conditions ComCo would recommend to Finma.

“But it would be surprising if the bypassed cartel guardians waved the monster takeover through without any suggestions for correction,” the article says. Another question is whether the financial market supervisory authority will take up Weko’s concerns.

Legend: Weko is now also examining the deal. Icon image/KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

So far there have been no conditions – although it was a merger of giants. The Swiss competition authority had nothing to say about the emergency takeover of the once second-largest Swiss bank by the now even larger UBS, which was announced in March and completed in June. In cases where financial stability is at stake, Finma can approve a merger without an examination by ComCo.

See also  Smart working Google employees will receive different salaries based on where they live

You may also like

Cars, China on the podium of exporters. The...

New Regulations on Shareholding Reduction: Impact on Over...

Where the traffic light has to make big...

Stock market, Europe up sharply after Jackson Hole

Driving Green Energy Development: Lianyungang’s Thriving New Energy...

Left alone with fundraising – what’s going on...

InDrive: The Rise of the Rideshare Giant in...

Camper, full of orders but the logistics node...

China Reduces Minimum Margin Ratio for Securities Financing,...

ERCOT Urges Texans to Conserve Electricity as Weather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy