Berlin (German news agency) – Shortly before the major strike announced by the Verdi and EVG unions, the Union warns of a so-called wage-price spiral. “There is a risk that excessive wage demands and increases of twelve percent will fuel inflation,” said the economic policy spokeswoman for the Union faction, Julia Klöckner, on Sunday.

The wage-price spiral then continues “unstoppably”. “Now it’s time to be moderate, to be willing to compromise and not to paralyze an entire country that wants and needs to work and do business,” added the CDU politician. In the collective bargaining conflict, offers are on the table.

