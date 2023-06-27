Ecr, Meloni reconfirmed as president: he will lead the conservatives to the Europeans

President Giorgia Meloni meets Libyan PM Abdulhamid Dabaiba

EU: Meloni confirmed as president by the Council of European Conservatives

The Council of the European Conservatives and Reformists Party (Ecr Party) met today in Rome and has unanimously approved the Vice President’s proposal of the European Parliament, Roberts Zile, to renew Giorgia Meloni’s mandate as president of the party and that of the two vice-presidents, Jorge Buxade’ (Vox, Spain) and Radoslaw Fogiel (PiS, Poland).

Read also: Meloni bursts out laughing live, curtain with the translator in Austria

Meloni thanked advice for the trust and agreed to continue his commitment to lead the Conservatives, setting the next European elections as his horizon. In her introductory report, she congratulated “on the growth achieved in all recent electoral appointments by national parties adhering to the conservative family, which bodes well for a strong affirmation of the conservative family in the next European elections on 9 June 2024“, reads a note from the ECR.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

