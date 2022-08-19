A little more than a month after the political elections of 25 September, the polls see the center-right in clear advantage. The coalition led by Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, according to a survey by the Tecne research institute, would be a breath away from 50 percent of the preferences that could allow to have a two-thirds majority in parliament that would open to the possibility of make changes to the constitution. In the program of the center-right there is the transition to presidentialism with the direct election of the President of the Republic.

Giorgia Meloniin an interview with the British weekly The Spectator, said he would consider one landslide victory as a mandate to change the constitutiondefining the current Italian electoral system as “politically fragile and therefore unstable”.

From the Tecne survey it emerges that Fratelli d’Italia is the first party with 24.3% of the consensus and the right-wing coalition reaches a total of 49.8% compared to 30% of the center-left block led by the Democratic Party and 10, 2% of the Five Star Movement. Then follows with 4.8% the new center coalition made up of Action and Italia Viva.

Other polls confirm the clear advantage of the right-wing coalition. From that of Noto Sondaggi reported today by Il Corriere it emerges that Giorgia Meloni’s party fluctuates between 24 and 25 percent, the first party and up by a couple of times compared to before the fall of the Draghi government. The 5 Star Movement is also on the rise, passing from 9-10 percent to 12-13%. On the other hand, Salvini’s League is down between 12 and 13 percent, while Forza Italia is stable between 7 and 8 percent.

In the center-left coalition, on the other hand, the Democratic Party falls to 21-22 percent, the Italian Left-Greens between 2 and 3 percent, while + Europe and Civic Engagement are 1.5 percent. The center pole, made up of Action and Italia viva, is indicated at 7-8 per cent.

The simulation of Noto on single-member constituencies sees the center-right prevail in 80-90% of cases and therefore could climb up to 60-64% of the seats, not far from the two-thirds threshold that would allow changes to the Constitution.