“After the victory of the Brothers of Italy party, it will be interesting to see political proposals and potential deviations from the promised plans while the coalition government is being formed.” Thus David Zahn, Head of European Fixed Income of Franklin Templeton, comments on the outcome of the Italian elections which saw the affirmation of the center-right with FdI being the first party with over 26%.

With regard to the evolution of the markets – with Piazza Affari which today is reacting well to the electoral outcome, while the BTP-Bund spread is widening – the expert predicts continued market volatility in the next 4-6 weeks and we are short on securities of Italian State in our portfolios “.