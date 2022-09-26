The Texan is on the Spanish island to record an episode of his podcast “The Move” and has named some of the most iconic names in cycling

“We all woke up early, except Wiggins, to see Remco Evenepoel dominate the World Cup”. So Lance Armstrong, who is in Mallorca these days to record an episode of his podcast “The Move” on the world of cycling. And on the Spanish island, which was a training base before Ullrich at the time of Telekom in the 90s and then of the Sky team of Cavendish and Wiggins from 2010 onwards, he wanted his friends.

Starting with the German Jan Ullrich, his historical rival, who helped even in the most difficult moments, and then the two Britons Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins (he still has a home in Mallorca). With Armstrong, banned for life for “the most sophisticated doping system in sport” (as the USADA, the American anti-doping agency had defined it), also the American George Hincapie. He has always been a friend of him and was present in all seven Tour de France conquered by Lance (later canceled), he had been one of the accusers in the sporting trial made by Usada.

The five then cycled together on the winding roads of the island, where in a few meters you can go from the sea to the climbs. “Thanks to our guests, it was incredibly special. Warning: if you want a technical description of the race, don’t listen to it. If you want one of the rawest and most beautiful conversations between a bunch of cycling legends (or close friends), then DON’T miss it, ”writes Armstrong of his podcast episode. See also Skiing and biathlon, the weekly program: TV schedules (Rai Sport and Eurosport) - Sport - Other Sports

September 26 – 9:06 pm

