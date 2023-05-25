Home » Electric and thermo-hydraulic boom: the axis between the Marigliano Group and banks is born
Electric and thermo-hydraulic boom: the axis between the Marigliano Group and banks is born

Electric and thermo-hydraulic boom: the axis between the Marigliano Group and banks is born

Marigliano Group and banks together for the new boom: electricity and thermo-hydraulic

There are stories that deconstruct all archetypes. For example, that of a Neapolitan businessman that you buy a solid company from Bergamo and its 32 branches and that on May 18, a Casoriawelcomed 27 banks to create a development axis in one of the most promising sectors of the moment: the electrical compartment, which he presides over with a 15% market share in Italy. The entrepreneur in question is John Mariglianostarted from a district of Napoli in 1980 with an electrical supply store where his wife Maria he was at the till and his son Domenico between the warehouse and the counter.

With work, intuition, love for the area and ability to enhance human resources, Marigliano has come to create a group with over one billion in turnover. 2,500 employees, 122 branches, 12 specialist divisions, Italian leader in distribution with a 15% market share and for five years an important player in the thermo-hydraulic sector, divided into hundreds of small companies. And, it seems, the next boom, as he pointed out Gennaro Salzano, Wealth manager di Deutsche Bank: “In 7 or 8 years there will be an increasing concentration of the market in the hands of a dozen companies that will invoice over 500 million. In the coming years, lenders could finance substantially with club deal operations to create credit pool of banks with the aim of large acquisitions of medium-small companies, with extraordinary finance operations”.

