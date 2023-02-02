Listen to the audio version of the article

Zeekr. A name that perhaps few people know today but which, given the strategy it is following, it is very probable that in a few years it will be among the protagonists of the automotive world. It is a Chinese car manufacturer belonging to the Geely group, which includes Volvo Cars, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Proton and Lotus.

The brand was founded in March 2021 positioning it as a premium and electric brand. His name already defines the audience he wants to reach: it is made up of Generation Z and the term geek, which in colloquial use can be translated as nerd. In a short time, Zeekr has managed to make agreements with important players in the sector, positioning itself among the main protagonists for the changes and technological evolutions of the coming years.

Zeekr OO1 – the first model of the brand

The Zeekr production hub is in Ningbo (China) and already in October 2021 the first example of the 001 model came off the production line, officially opening the series production of the car.

The 001 is based on Geely Holding Group’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (Sea) (the same used by smart #1). But watch out because Zeerk is already working on the Sea-M architecture, a high-tech mobility solution refined from the original Sea to support a range of future products including robotaxis, multi-purpose vehicles and logistics vehicles, laying a strong and flexible foundation for global autonomous driving technology or ride-sharing companies to develop.

The 001 is able to reach a power of 400 kW and a maximum torque of 768 Nm through a dual motor system capable of going from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and from 100-0 km/h in just 34.5 metres.