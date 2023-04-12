Furthermore, the Hyundai Group will invest heavily in research and development, designing a platform for next-generation electric vehicles, expanding the product range, developing key components and advanced technologies, establishing research facilities, and supporting technology development with its partners.

This will enhance the integrated commercialization of hardware and software, including the diversification of product lines built on the dedicated platform, the advancement of electric power systems such as batteries and motors (critical to the performance of electric vehicles), and the development of technologies to increase the all-electric range on a single charge.

Platforms: a new generation to improve performance

In addition, activities will be undertaken to accelerate the development of next-generation platforms to improve the performance of electric vehicles. The group plans to progressively develop dedicated platforms for each vehicle class thanks to the Integrated Modular Architecture (IMA), such as the “eM” platform designed exclusively for electric passenger vehicles, which will be introduced in 2025. Platforms using the IMA system can standardize batteries and motors to make product development more efficient and faster.

Charging: one of the objectives is the development of an infrastructure

In addition, the companies will actively build high-speed charging infrastructure to facilitate the use of electric cars by expanding the charging network. In April 2021, the group launched E-pit, a brand dedicated to high-speed EV charging, and the following year it launched the E-pit Charging Service (E-Csp) service platform.

Thanks to the sales of electric vehicles by Hyundai, Kia and Genesis and the continuous investments, the Group expects to enter the global Top 3 by 2030.