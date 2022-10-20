Listen to the audio version of the article

The German group and the Canadian company have launched a multi-year research program to improve the performance of quantum algorithms for simulating new materials in car batteries.

What is a quantum computer

Quantum computing represents the new frontier of computing: quantum computers exploit the laws of physics and quantum mechanics for data processing and are capable of performing multiple calculations at the same time thanks to the superposition of quantum states. In simpler terms, a quantum computer allows the processing of an impressive amount of data in radically less time than a traditional computer, however powerful it is. These computers are particularly efficient in some fields of application, such as cryptography, weather forecasting and the simulation of the behavior of new materials.

Great benefits for research

This is the reason for the agreement between Volkswagen and Xanadu: the research program launched by the two companies will focus on innovative quantum algorithms for the simulation of battery materials, necessary to significantly advance in the design and development of next-generation cells. Existing classical methods, such as density functional theory, have been the backbone of computational chemistry for decades, but despite numerous successes, they are reaching their limits in key research areas for building better batteries.

Over the past year, the Volkswagen Group and Xanadu have engaged in multidomain research involving materials science, computational chemistry, battery technologies and quantum algorithms, laying the foundations for the long-term research activities envisaged by the program. This will also address other computational problems in materials research, where quantum computing offers the best prospects for making fundamental advances.

A strategic agreement

In spite of the name, Xanadu is a young Canadian company, specialized in the realization of quantum computers: making a computer of this type and its programming is not at all easy.

The Canadian government has invested and continues to invest heavily in quantum technologies. This approach has attracted the best talents in the world to the country, has allowed the creation of a quantum ecosystem and has made Canada a leading nation in the sector.

Within this scenario there is the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Volkswagen Group and the Canadian government to promote electric mobility in the country. The parties have agreed to explore opportunities for Canada to contribute to the Volkswagen Group’s regional and global battery supply chains.

Also thanks to this agreement, the German Group has set itself the broader goal of becoming a sustainable mobility provider based on data and software with the ambition of being a leader both in the development of batteries and in quantum computing applications.