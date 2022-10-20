On October 19, the third press conference was held at the press center of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Qu Bai, Deputy Secretary-General of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, He Rong, Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Group of the Supreme People’s Court, Vice President in charge of daily work, and first-level justice, Deputy Secretary of the Leading Party Group of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, Deputy Procurator-General in charge of daily work, and first-level Grand Procurator Guan Tong Jianming, Member of the Party Committee and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Public Security Xu Ganlu, and Member of the Party Leadership Group and Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Justice Zuo Li introduced the relevant situation around the theme of “Adhering to Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and striving to build a higher-level rule of law China” and answered Questions from reporters.

Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law Promotes Historic Changes in Comprehensively Governing the Country by Law in the New Era

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made major decisions and arrangements for adhering to Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law and further promoting the construction of the rule of law in China.

“Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law has promoted historic changes and achievements in the comprehensive rule of law in the new era.” Qu Bai said, Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law is the most important landmark achievement in the construction of the rule of law since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It is the most comprehensive, systematic and scientific ideological system of the rule of law, the most original contemporary Chinese Marxist rule of law theory, and the 21st century Marxist rule of law theory, which is of great significance in the process of socialist rule of law construction with Chinese characteristics.

Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law promotes the construction of a rule-of-law China to create a new situation. According to Qu Bai, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, five important achievements have been made in the construction of the rule of law in China: the construction of a socialist country under the rule of law has been further promoted, the overall pattern of comprehensive rule of law has basically taken shape, the construction of a socialist rule of law system with Chinese characteristics has been accelerated, and the judicial system Significant progress has been made in reform, and social fairness, justice, and the rule of law have become more solid.

The construction of a law-based government is the key task and main project of comprehensively governing the country by law. “We promoted the ‘reduction of certificates to facilitate the people’ to clear up more than 21,000 certification items, and at the same time strengthened the supervision of administrative reconsideration. Over the past ten years, administrative reconsideration agencies at all levels have handled more than 1.9 million administrative reconsideration cases, with an average error correction rate of 13.6%. It has promoted a significant improvement in the level of administration according to law.” Zuo Li said.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the State Council has formulated, revised and abolished 466 administrative regulations, of which 56 have been formulated and 46 have been revised, and 327 have been revised and 37 have been abolished in a “package”. Regarding the next step of administrative legislation work, Zuo Li said that the Ministry of Justice will always adhere to the party’s leadership over administrative and legislative work, effectively strengthen legislation in key areas, emerging areas and foreign-related areas, continue to improve the quality and efficiency of administrative legislation, and actively respond to people’s concerns about it. New demands and new expectations for legislative work, guarantee the people’s right to know, participate, express and supervise legislative work, and continuously improve the legal system necessary to meet the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life.

Maintain social stability, protect people’s peace, and escort stable economic and social development

National security is the foundation of national rejuvenation, and social stability is the premise of national prosperity. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, public security organs across the country have solidly promoted the construction of a safe China and a rule-of-law China, maintained social stability and protected people’s peace.

Xu Ganlu introduced that in the past ten years, the “five indicators” such as criminal cases and safety accidents have dropped significantly. In 2021, the number of registered eight major criminal crimes, drug crimes, robbery and robbery cases, and theft cases and the number of traffic accidents involving more than 3 deaths at a time will drop by 64.4%, 56.8%, 96.1%, 62.6% and 64.4% respectively compared with 2012. 59.3%. The people’s sense of security has improved significantly. In 2021, according to a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics, the sense of security will reach 98.6%, an increase of 11 percentage points from 2012. Today China is recognized as one of the safest countries in the world.

Exploring the establishment of a public interest litigation system by procuratorial organs is a major decision and deployment made by the Fourth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and it is also an important measure to promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity.

Tong Jianming introduced that the Supreme People’s Procuratorate has successively deployed special public interest litigation inspections such as “guaranteeing the safety of thousands of households” and “public interest litigation to protect a better life” to promote the resolution of the people’s concerns in the fields of ecological environment, food and drug safety, and safe production. . In the past five years, the procuratorial organs have handled more than 710,000 public interest litigation cases, with an average of more than 140,000 cases per year, forming a unique “Chinese plan” for judicial protection of public interest.

In the ten years of the new era, the people’s courts have adhered to the protection of intellectual property rights in strict accordance with the law, and effectively served innovation-driven development and the construction of a strong country through science and technology. He Rong introduced: “At present, the scope of intellectual property trials has covered patent, trademark, copyright, trade secrets, integrated circuit layout designs, new plant varieties, geographical indications and other rights protection, as well as unfair competition, monopoly behavior regulation and other related cases, disputes The types of intellectual property rights are becoming more and more diverse. Since 2013, 2.738 million first-instance intellectual property cases have been concluded, with an average annual growth rate of 24.5%. The ability and effect of judicial protection of intellectual property rights in my country to stimulate innovation and creation have become more prominent. The international influence of conservation continues to grow.”

Promote judicial reform and strive to make the people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, social fairness, justice and the rule of law have become more solid. He Rong introduced such a set of data: the number of cases accepted by the people’s courts has increased from 14.217 million in 2013 to 33.516 million in 2021, and the target value of closed cases is nearly 50 trillion yuan. “In the next step, the people’s courts will continue to deeply implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, resolutely safeguard national security and social stability, serve high-quality economic and social development, protect the legitimate rights and interests of the people in accordance with the law, strictly enforce justice, deepen comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, and strive to make The people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case.” He Rong said.

In order to promote the rule of law in an all-round way and enhance the people’s sense of gain from the rule of law, in recent years, while maintaining strict prosecution of serious criminal crimes, the procuratorial organs have conscientiously implemented the criminal justice policy of combining leniency with strictness and the policy of reducing arrest, careful prosecution and prudence, and fully applying guilty pleas. A lenient system for admitting punishment and enhancing social harmony. Tong Jianming said: “The pre-trial detention rate for criminal cases has dropped from 69.7% in 2012 to 28.3% in the first nine months, which fully reflects the civilization and progress of the judiciary.”

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made clear arrangements for strict and fair justice. In recent years, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security have established an investigation supervision and cooperation mechanism. Currently, more than 3,600 cooperation offices have been established to promote stronger supervision and smoother cooperation. From 2013 to September this year, 119,000 protests were filed against criminal, civil and administrative judgments that were deemed to be wrong.

“The whole-process supervision system for handling cases has been implemented, and 3,027 law enforcement and case handling management centers have been built and activated at the city and county levels across the country, basically covering the cities (counties) nationwide. In principle, criminal cases are handled in the centers.” Xu Ganlu introduced that in the past ten years , the public security organs adhered to the policy of political establishment of police and comprehensive and strict police management, solidly carried out team education and rectification, vigorously rectified problems such as lax and unfair law enforcement, carried out in-depth “big training” activities, and held various training courses for more than 300,000 people. During the period, the level of law enforcement continued to improve.