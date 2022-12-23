Home News From the Pnrr 500 thousand euros for the Mineralogical Museum of Traversella
«Another good news for our territories: the Mineralogical Museum of the Traversella mine will receive 500,000 euros through the Pnrr funds to increase the level of usability. With this tranche, Piedmont has therefore managed to obtain around 137 million euros of European funds destined for culture, a success for which I also thank our Northern League regional councilor Vittoria Poggio ». This was announced by the Canavese regional councilor Andrea Cane, head of local authorities of the Lega Salvini Piemonte.

The Mineralogical and Mine Equipment Museum houses the largest and most complete collection of minerals from the mining site, famous throughout the world for the great variety of mineralogical species present in a deposit of modest size. «A treasure to be exploited that bears witness to the 33 million year history of the Earth and of the inhabitants of our Canavese lands committed to surviving in a difficult environment and capable of drawing, with effort and ingenuity, on the mineral resources that the mountain territory offered: from an inhabitant of the Canavese valleys, I can only consider myself proud».

