Degree in Communication Sciences at the University of Palermo. Professional journalist since 2006. Joined Virgilio Notizie after various journalistic experiences between Palermo and Milan. I am mainly interested in news , politics and economics. Sometimes I write a book.











8











Il Ministry of Health announces that today, Friday 23 December, a few batches of coffee pods and capsules They were retreat by the manufacturers as a precaution for suspected chemical contamination.

Lots withdrawn from the market

Below are the lots withdrawn from the market. The list shows the product brand, specifications, packaging details (and affected lot in parentheses):

Plans Arabica espresso pod, 18 x 7 gram pack ( lotto 01DD04B )

Arabica espresso pod, 18 x 7 gram pack ( ) Plans arabica espresso capsule, pack 16 x 7 grams ( lotto 01ND02B e lotto 01ND03B )

arabica espresso capsule, pack 16 x 7 grams ( e ) Uncle of America espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack 50 x 5.5 grams ( lotto 02CD05B )

espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack 50 x 5.5 grams ( ) Uncle of America espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack of 10 x 5.5 grams ( lotto 01CD07B )

espresso arabica compatible capsules, pack of 10 x 5.5 grams ( ) Trombetta coffeethe espresso capsules trombetta arabica, pack 10 x 5.5 grams (lotto 02AD07B)

Fonte foto: 123RF

Only and exclusively the indicated lots are recipients of the recall. Anyone who has purchased the products belonging to the lots in question must bring them back to the store.

Possible chemical contamination

In all cases, the reason for the recall is the same, i.e. a potential value of ochratoxin in the packs above the legal limits.

What is ochratoxin and what effects does it have

Ochratoxin is one mycotossinor a chemical substance produced by fungi and harmful to health.

Maybe it can interest you Salmonella risk in salami, lot withdrawn from Eurospin supermarkets: recall from the Ministry of Health The Ministry of Health has released the recall from supermarkets of salami due to microbiological risk, inviting consumers to bring it back to the point of sale

Ochratoxin can contaminate a number of foods. In most cases the products concerned are cereals, dried fruit and wine.

And also coffee, as in the cases in question. Being an extremely resistant substance, it is possible that ochratoxin could be present in coffee even after roasting.

Ochratoxin has an action nephrotoxic, that is, it acts on the health of the kidneys. Laboratory tests have ascertained the carcinogenic action of the substance on animals, but there is not enough evidence to affirm the same action on humans.

The peculiarity of the substance is that it accumulates in the tissues, making the meat of contaminated animals toxic.

Given its harmful nature to health, the European Union has imposed stringent limits on the presence of ochratoxin in food.



<br />

