Coffee withdrawn due to alleged ochratoxin contamination. These are pods and capsules of various brands. Here are the lots affected by the withdrawal
Il Ministry of Health announces that today, Friday 23 December, a few batches of coffee pods and capsules They were retreat by the manufacturers as a precaution for suspected chemical contamination.
Lots withdrawn from the market
Below are the lots withdrawn from the market. The list shows the product brand, specifications, packaging details (and affected lot in parentheses):
- PlansArabica espresso pod, 18 x 7 gram pack (lotto 01DD04B)
- Plansarabica espresso capsule, pack 16 x 7 grams (lotto 01ND02B e lotto 01ND03B)
- Uncle of Americaespresso arabica compatible capsules, pack 50 x 5.5 grams (lotto 02CD05B)
- Uncle of Americaespresso arabica compatible capsules, pack of 10 x 5.5 grams (lotto 01CD07B)
- Trombetta coffeethe espresso capsules trombetta arabica, pack 10 x 5.5 grams (lotto 02AD07B)
Only and exclusively the indicated lots are recipients of the recall. Anyone who has purchased the products belonging to the lots in question must bring them back to the store.
Possible chemical contamination
In all cases, the reason for the recall is the same, i.e. a potential value of ochratoxin in the packs above the legal limits.
What is ochratoxin and what effects does it have
Ochratoxin is one mycotossinor a chemical substance produced by fungi and harmful to health.
Ochratoxin can contaminate a number of foods. In most cases the products concerned are cereals, dried fruit and wine.
And also coffee, as in the cases in question. Being an extremely resistant substance, it is possible that ochratoxin could be present in coffee even after roasting.
Ochratoxin has an action nephrotoxic, that is, it acts on the health of the kidneys. Laboratory tests have ascertained the carcinogenic action of the substance on animals, but there is not enough evidence to affirm the same action on humans.
The peculiarity of the substance is that it accumulates in the tissues, making the meat of contaminated animals toxic.
Given its harmful nature to health, the European Union has imposed stringent limits on the presence of ochratoxin in food.