The Innovation Sector in the health and social services of the Emilia-Romagna Region proposes a training course (70 hours) with the general objective of develop skills planning, context analysis and impact assessment in training processes.

Specifically, the course intends to create and develop a network of training professionals capable of supporting the management of learning processes, ensuring connections between the corporate training governance system and professional development.

On the occasion of the start of the course, on April 5, the seminar will be held Why, What, How of training, led by Dr. Marco Rotondi, president of the European Institute of Neurosystemics (IEN). During the day we share and discuss the best practice in training for aattractive organization and engaging.

Expected skills

At the end of the training course, participants should be able to:

Build organizational context analysis for training

Manage appropriate, effective and measurable training processes.

Acquire the rules of ECM accreditation for effective collaboration with corporate training offices.

Recipients

The seminar is aimed at professionals in the social and health sector: heads of training offices, directors and coordinators of health and social organizations and collaborators.

Hours and location

The initiative takes place in the presence of:

9:00 – 13:00 | sala 417

Viale Aldo Moro 21, Bologna

For information

[email protected]

Programs