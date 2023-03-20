Home Health The designer of health education — Health
Health

The designer of health education — Health

by admin

The Innovation Sector in the health and social services of the Emilia-Romagna Region proposes a training course (70 hours) with the general objective of develop skills planning, context analysis and impact assessment in training processes.

Specifically, the course intends to create and develop a network of training professionals capable of supporting the management of learning processes, ensuring connections between the corporate training governance system and professional development.

On the occasion of the start of the course, on April 5, the seminar will be held Why, What, How of training, led by Dr. Marco Rotondi, president of the European Institute of Neurosystemics (IEN). During the day we share and discuss the best practice in training for aattractive organization and engaging.

Expected skills

At the end of the training course, participants should be able to:

  • Build organizational context analysis for training
  • Manage appropriate, effective and measurable training processes.
  • Acquire the rules of ECM accreditation for effective collaboration with corporate training offices.

Recipients

The seminar is aimed at professionals in the social and health sector: heads of training offices, directors and coordinators of health and social organizations and collaborators.

Hours and location

The initiative takes place in the presence of:

  • 9:00 – 13:00 | sala 417
  • Viale Aldo Moro 21, Bologna

For information

[email protected]

Programs

See also  If plastic uses wine waste, the Planet also toasts

You may also like

Breakfast is also good for the immune system...

Chinese President Xi Jinpin has landed in Moscow...

Fitness areas and vegetable gardens, thus the garden...

Weight Watchers: This is behind the US weight...

Putin, the arrest warrant clears the field of...

What effect does CBD really have? All information...

Streptococcus, the demand for swabs is growing. What...

It’s Covid but it looks like the flu,...

According to experts, these are the most effective...

Swollen ankles, mild or serious ailment? How to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy