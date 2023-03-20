6
Resolution 35 of 03/13/2023 – Integration of resolution no. 46 of 6 February 2023 and authorization of expenditure in favor of ”Patrizia Gallo Events” for the ”Peace&Dance” event scheduled for 21 and 22 July 2023 – Ministry of internal affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Monetary policy to stabilize the economy and go all out to bail out market players——Interview with Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China | Monetary Policy_Sina Finance_Sina.com