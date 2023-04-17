Venice, the counter of bed places for tourists is underway – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, APRIL 17 – In Venice, after the ‘counter’ of the remaining residents which periodically updates the personal data, the Ocio observatory has started today. This is the “Counter of bed places in the accommodation offer in the historic city”, a phenomenon diametrically opposed to that of the residents. The new ‘counter’ is located at the Used by Marco Polo bookshop in the central Campo Santa Margherita.



The new initiative, organized by the Venessia.com association, started fifteen years after the birth of the “Venetian counter” (it was March 23, 2008) in the window of the Morelli pharmacy in Campo San Bartolomeo in Rialto. Both initiatives, notes Matteo Secchi of Venessia.com “are a warning against the exodus of Venetians on the one hand while on the other we start another count: that of the number of beds in the entire accommodation offer of the historic city “.



“A sort of virtual dialogue – underlines Secchi – between depopulation and the growth of tourism which, on the one hand fills the voids left in the city, on the other it represents an associated cause”.



The counter will be updated from month to month thanks to the availability of one of the bookcase showcases. (HANDLE).

