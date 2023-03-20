Home Business Elly Schlein LGBT heroine worries the Catholics of the Democratic Party: that’s why
by admin
Tempi, a conservative Catholic weekly, headlined: “Schlein’s Pd is a hole with rights around it. And for Catholics, the dem is a problem”

La parousia di Elly Schlein it has rocked the waters in the Democratic Party’s progressive Catholic world quite a bit. In fact, if on the one hand the arrival of the Swiss goddess among us humans has revitalized a party with a gas barrel, at the same time it has however disturbed, and not a little, the by now precarious balance of the Democratic Party which, let us remember, is born from the transformation of the PCI and the progressive left of the DCa small “historic compromise” in honor of his mentor Aldo Moro.

The party that acted as a carrier of the Catholics in the Democratic Party was Francesco Rutelli’s Margherita together with Romano Prodi’s Popolari. However, the terms were clear: respect in diversity. Two cultures, the communist and the catholic, in reality very distant, which only 1968 and the subsequent Second Vatican Council managed to bring together.

Two distant cultures: the Communist and the Catholic

See also  Hong Kong Stocks Lunch Commentary: Hang Seng Index fell 3%, Hang Seng Index plunged 7% and hit a record low – yqqlm

