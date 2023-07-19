Elly Schlein: “Minimum wage? Below €9 an hour is exploitation, it’s not legal”

Elly Schlein: “Minimum wage? Ready to collect signatures. 75% of Italians agree with us”

The battle of the opposition continues minimum salary. The secretary of the Pd insists that this measure be scheduled by the government Melons. For Schlein, size is crucial and he never misses an opportunity to reiterate it. In an interview with Corriere della Sera Schlein assures that even if the measure it will come rejected the party in parliament will start a collection of signatures all over the country. Also because the 75% of Italians are in favor. “It is unacceptable that the right turns its face the other way. The minimum wage is a measure on which the opposition has joined forces to ask for that do not go below 9 euros per hour. Otherwise it’s exploitation and it can’t be legal“.

Schlein criticizes the majority and the government Melons: “The suppressive amendment – continues Schlein to the Corriere – it is not a spite to us. It means trample the rights of three and a half million of female workers and workers which, from Istat data, they are poor even if they work“. the secretary of the dem also addresses the question of alliances in view of the European elections. “An alternative to the right to be built with Conte and the M5s? TO I am now interested in relaunching the Democratic Party“.

