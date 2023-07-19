ALLISON The automatic transmissions on 36 IDV armored amphibious vehicles for the Italian Navy – Companies

Allison transmissions will equip the new generation of amphibious armored vehicles (VBA) of the San Marco Marine Brigade. The contract, signed on 22 December by the Directorate of Land Armaments with IDV, the brand of Iveco Group NV (MI: IVG) specialized in defense and civil protection vehicles, concerns the supply of 36 amphibious armored vehicles to the Italian Navy .

These new, sophisticated amphibious vehicles will be able to count on the reliability and technology of Allison fully automatic transmissions. The collaboration between Allison Transmission and IDV has already generated technologically advanced vehicles for the Spanish army and for the US Marines which since 2018 have requested over 200 ACV 1.1 amphibious combat vehicles (Amphibious Combat Vehicle). These advanced 8×8 amphibious vehicles are able to move over any type of terrain and can accommodate up to 13 marines.

The new IDV amphibious vehicle is based on the SUPERAV 8×8 amphibious platform, developed together with BAE Systems for the Marines’ ACV. The VBA is an 8×8 all-terrain vehicle, capable of being launched and recovered from an amphibious vessel in the open sea and at the same time offering excellent mobility and high ballistic, anti-mine and anti-IED protection.

The Allison team assisted IDV in the complex integration of the functions required of the gearbox, both for the management of operational situations on the water and for mobility on land. The result was excellent and this amphibious vehicle is now suitable and effective also for use by the Italian Navy.