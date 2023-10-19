Between ethnic prohibitions and love: Paul and Marie, an incredible love story

We are in countries where ethnic conflicts constantly divide our people. Countries in which we will clearly tell you that in our family, we do not marry a person of this or that ethnic group. Faced with this sad reality, many people let the love of their life pass them by, under the pretext that the people they love are not of the same ethnic group as them. In order to respect family tradition on the one hand, and to please their parents on the other, many people live unhappy in their relationship because they made the wrong choice. Between these ethnic prohibitions and love, let’s discover together the incredible love story between Paul and Mary.

Nothing comes to chance

Congolese from Brazzaville, Paul and Marie grew up in two very different worlds. From a young age, Paul was a very intelligent and ambitious man. He had just finished his studies at the École Normale d’Instructeurs de Dolisie and had just been assigned to Bouenza, one of the departments of Congo located in the south of the country. As happened in many families at that time, in the village, Paul’s parents had planned a wife for him. However, Paul had lived with his uncle’s wife who did not transmit enough maternal love to him. Therefore, he did not like women and did not plan to marry so soon; thinking that all women were the same.

For her part, Marie lived in the village where Paul had just been assigned. She was hardworking, strong, tender and beautiful. Her parents, wanting her to marry, introduced her to people wishing to take her as their wife. Unfortunately, against all expectations, she turned them all away. At that time, to this day, many people would never have accepted that a woman of Mary’s ethnicity would marry a man of Paul’s ethnicity and vice versa.

Love has no borders

When Paul and Marie met, Paul had just turned 25 and Marie was barely 17. They were therefore very young when they decided to unite for life. For the record, it all started with a friendship between Paul and Marie’s brother. When Paul learned that Mary was pushing men away, he told his friend that he was going to surprise him. Thing said, thing done. Paul had just won Mary’s heart despite his reluctance towards women. And for her part, Marie accepted Paul’s proposal despite the dissatisfaction of certain people in her village.

Since they were young, people would make fun of them and say that they weren’t going to go far and that their relationship wasn’t going to work out. But since love always triumphs over judgment, today Paul and Mary have several children and several grandsons. In February 2023, they celebrated their forty-fifth anniversary of living together. The magical thing is that when you see them pampering each other, you’ll think they’re still on their second one. It’s incredible!

Let the heart decide and respect love

In conclusion, if I had to give you any advice after reading this little story, I would say:

If you think you’re both in love with each other, fight and convince those who think otherwise. If you think your ethnicity is the problem, listen to the voice of your heart. Prince-ley

Remember that the choice of your spouse concerns you and you alone. However, listen to your parents’ advice and don’t dismiss any of their concerns. When you make your choice, you must do it wisely because if you miss the choice, you miss life.

