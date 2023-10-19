Daniel Ricciardo: Alpha Tauri driver to return from injury at United States Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo missed five grands prix after breaking a bone in his hand

Daniel Ricciardo will make his return from injury at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

A spokesperson for his Alpha Tauri team confirmed to BBC Sport that Ricciardo would be back in the car in Austin.

Neither Alpha Tauri nor owners Red Bull had previously officially said he would definitely be racing in the US.

Red Bull decided against having Ricciardo return for the previous event in Qatar to give his injury more time to recover, saying there was no need to take any risks.

Ricciardo said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday after completing a show run for Red Bull in Nashville, Tennessee: “Little update: simulator’s been going well, hand is feeling good to drive. Austin – everyone knows I love Austin. I wouldn’t miss that one for the world. See y’all in Austin.”

It will be only Ricciardo’s third race since his return to the grid at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July. The eight-time winner had started the season as Red Bull’s reserve driver.

Ricciardo – who was dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022, a year before the end of his contract – is already confirmed as an Alpha Tauri driver for 2024.

He was drafted in after 10 races of this season after Red Bull lost faith in Dutchman Nyck de Vries, who was signed to complete his maiden F1 season with Alpha Tauri this year but whose performances Red Bull felt did not come up to expectations.

New Zealander Liam Lawson subbed for Ricciardo in the Netherlands, Italy, Singapore, Japan and Qatar and impressed, earning himself a role as Alpha Tauri reserve for next season.

