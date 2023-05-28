Home » Preining in Oschersleben third in the DTM after a penalty
Sports

Preining in Oschersleben third in the DTM after a penalty

by admin
Preining in Oschersleben third in the DTM after a penalty

DTM driver Thomas Preining had to settle for third place in the second round of the season at Oschersleben on Sunday. The Upper Austrian started from pole position in the Manthey Porsche and led the race as the fastest man in the field for a long time before he was penalized for an irregular pit stop performed by his crew.

Christian Engelhart and Tim Heinemann celebrated a German double victory, Porsche even a quadruple success. The Tyrolean Clemens Schmid (Lamborghini) took fifth place, Lucas Auer (Mercedes) was tenth.

In the overall DTM standings, Heinemann leads with 42 points ahead of French Saturday winner Franck Perera (Lamborghini) and Engelhart (32 each). Preining is fourth with 24 points.

See also  Shenhua's foreign aid Dunbia: Goals to break the spiritual shackles and look forward to the Shanghai Derby_Games

You may also like

Empoli freezes Verona. Gialloblù hook up Spezia

What is Roland Garros like without Nadal? Last...

Karen Khachanov cracks Constant Lestienne

Wang Chuqin, who advanced to the singles final...

5 things to do in Tyrol if you...

Trpišovský wants three reinforcements. Linger? The ball is...

Walter Magnifico: Isn’t it still burning in Messina...

Accidental shooting at the range, the colonel of...

Lorenzo Musetti, “the Artist” who delights the public

Shaanxi’s first three-person basketball league ends – Xinhua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy