Preining in Oschersleben third in the DTM after a penalty

DTM driver Thomas Preining had to settle for third place in the second round of the season at Oschersleben on Sunday. The Upper Austrian started from pole position in the Manthey Porsche and led the race as the fastest man in the field for a long time before he was penalized for an irregular pit stop performed by his crew.

Christian Engelhart and Tim Heinemann celebrated a German double victory, Porsche even a quadruple success. The Tyrolean Clemens Schmid (Lamborghini) took fifth place, Lucas Auer (Mercedes) was tenth.

In the overall DTM standings, Heinemann leads with 42 points ahead of French Saturday winner Franck Perera (Lamborghini) and Engelhart (32 each). Preining is fourth with 24 points.