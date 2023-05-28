Udinese news – Pafundi and Martins pass the groups / The next opponents

Simone Pafundi and Matheus Martins go through the groups of the Under 20 World Cup which is being held in Argentina. A thrilling challenge between Brazil and Italy which in the end saw neither winners nor losers, given that both companies qualified for the knockout stage. Now we’re starting to think about the next matches, but Udinese fans can’t help but concentrate on the great performances of their young players. First Simone Pafundi and then Martins played some truly incredible matches, this bodes well especially for the future. For the midfielder class of 2006 only one assist came, but over the course of the games he has shown that he has the numbers to be able to make a difference. Different speech for Martins, given that against Italy he disappointed but against the Dominican Republic he played a scary match. A goal and an assist for the final 6-0 victory. Now all we can do is wait for their next opponents. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the championship match played yesterday. Here are the Salernitana-Udinese report cards <<