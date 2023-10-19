Home » Uribe criticized the delay in the Santa Marta Strategic Transportation System
Uribe criticized the delay in the Santa Marta Strategic Transportation System

Former President Alvaro Uribe Vélez was in Santa Marta this Wednesday participating in a conversation with the candidates for the different corporations endorsed and co-endorsed by the Democratic Center Party for the elections of this October 29 at the Casa Grande Convention Center. In this he criticized the 11-year delay of the Santa Marta Strategic Transportation System, which should have been put at the service of the Samarians in its entirety in June 2012, according to the Action Plan of document Conpes 3548.

The former president was concerned given that this was one of the flagship programs of his government, since the economic development of cities and the quality of life of the community depends on these transportation systems. It would also help improve mobility, connectivity and integration of sectors in capital cities. In the graphic, the head of the Democratic Center accompanied by Senator Honorio Henríquez and the candidate for mayor of Santa Marta, Carlos Pinedo Cuello. Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen

