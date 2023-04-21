Home » Elon Musk: Twitter is removing free verification ticks
Business

Elon Musk: Twitter is removing free verification ticks

by admin
Elon Musk: Twitter is removing free verification ticks

Twitter introduced the symbols so users could be sure that no one was impersonating a celebrity, politician, or athlete. After buying Twitter for around $44 billion, tech billionaire Elon Musk claimed that the process for assigning the ticks was “corrupt” and that some of them were distributed arbitrarily by Twitter employees. The system has divided users into “lords and pawns,” so now everyone should pay for it. Now, of all people, Musk himself decided who should keep a tick without paying for it.

See also  Design at the service of cities: a Manifesto for mayoral candidates

You may also like

There is unease in the rooms of the...

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

How startups want to clean up the universe

La Russa, new controversy: “There is no anti-fascism...

175th anniversary – Swiss Post gets a new...

From Dot-Coms to ECB-Fed squeezes, how to save...

Economic development achieved a good start in the...

“Yes, the flight was a success.”

Declining debt/GDP ratio in Italy (144%). Third largest...

Analyst warns: stock market is facing a bubble...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy