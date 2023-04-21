Elon Musk: Twitter is removing free verification ticks

Twitter introduced the symbols so users could be sure that no one was impersonating a celebrity, politician, or athlete. After buying Twitter for around $44 billion, tech billionaire Elon Musk claimed that the process for assigning the ticks was “corrupt” and that some of them were distributed arbitrarily by Twitter employees. The system has divided users into “lords and pawns,” so now everyone should pay for it. Now, of all people, Musk himself decided who should keep a tick without paying for it.