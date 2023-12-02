Home » Elon Musk’s Desperate Quest for Likability: A Lie to the Public
Elon Musk controversies: What you need to know

Tech mogul Elon Musk is no stranger to controversy. At a recent summit, he’s publicly declared that he doesn’t care about being hated, but considers the people’s attention to be a valuable prize.

Musk’s wealth and influence allow him to affect ordinary people around the world, making every business decision he makes ripple throughout the lives of everyday individuals.

The billionaire is increasingly positioning himself as a public intellectual, getting embroiled in geopolitical debates and supporting conspiracy theories like QAnon. His past actions have called into question his stance on anti-Semitism, hate speech, and conspiracy theories.

Critics argue that Musk may be suffering from “internet brain rot” and wonder whether he is fit to wield such power and influence. Despite the criticism, Musk remains a prominent figure in the tech world, and it seems that his controversies are not likely to vanish anytime soon.

