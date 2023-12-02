This will be the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra S-Pen

Samsung Flagship Phones to Abandon Curved Display in Favor of Thinner Bezels

Samsung flagship buyers are apparently in for a bad surprise with Samsung’s next wave of camera-focused Galaxy S flagship phones. The folks at SmartPrix (in collaboration with @OnLeaks) have shared alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and there are good and bad surprises to unpack here.

Starting on a positive note, it looks like Samsung is abandoning the cause of curved displays, years after surprising the world with the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge and continuing its curved glass aesthetic for several generations. If leaked media is anything to go by, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will do with a flat screen.

This is certainly good news for people concerned about ghosting along with the curved edges and damage-prone nature of such a design. The departure of curved glass is marked by the arrival of thinner bezels, which are uniform on all sides. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently have the thinnest bezels Samsung has ever offered on a phone.

I’m a fan of the curved glass aesthetic, but I’d be lying if I disparaged the look of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s impressively thin bezels. A few weeks ago, another leaker (@UniverseIce) posted a concept-based render of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, highlighting the fresh look. The rest of the package, however, remains unchanged from a design perspective.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, we get flat metal side rails with subtly rounded edges. Speculation points towards a 6.8-inch display with 2,000 nits brightness output, Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, up to 16GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and four cameras on the back in one aspect. floating lens familiar.

Below we have alleged renders of the vanilla Galaxy S24. It takes the design foundations of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and gives it an unwanted twist. I’m talking about that flattened frame with sharp edges. Samsung is clearly imitating the look that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 Pro series (before reversing course with the iPhone 15 Pro).

Share this: Facebook

X

