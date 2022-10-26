The official version of Google Chrome v106 was released four weeks ago. This version of the browser has many experimental and deprecated features. The official version of Chrome browser v107 will be released today, which supports High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) decoding.

Another name for HEVC is H.265, a video compression format that is widely supported in modern applications. The official version of Google Chrome v107 will support HEVC by default.

The official version of Google Chrome v107 has also improved in other places, adding small enabled features including improved CSS grid-template property interpolation, so developers can make set interactive effects, display image with the ability to exclude the current tab face tips, and there are display buttons for switching display tabs when there are multiple screens. Additionally, there is an option to ignore case in URLPattern, better render blocking support, and the “rel” attribute of form elements.

Finally, in terms of deprecated features, the Expect-CT HTTP header was dropped in newer versions of Chrome, a way for websites to migrate to Certificate Transparency (CT) enforcement. Google said that because other browser vendors do not set this specification, it has little impact on the general situation.

Mozilla’s Firefox browser has voiced its opposition to HEVC. During the 2016 discussion, Mozilla emphasized its focus on supporting AV1 decoding.