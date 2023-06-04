“Emanuela Orlandi buried under Castel Sant’Angelo”: the shocking revelation

Orlandi case, the former carabiniere Goglia: “Do an inspection in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo. Emanuela and Mirella are there”

One case, or rather two, without end: we are talking about Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori, both of whom disappeared in 1983. False leads, alleged truths that have chased each other over the years, up to the new disconcerting revelation: Emanuela would be buried in Castel Sant’Angelo, together with Mirella: to support it is a former carabiniere, Antonio Goglia, municipal employee of San Giorgio a Cremanoin a letter sent to the deputy prosecutor Stefano Luciani in charge of reopening the investigation into the Orlandi mystery.

To write it is ItalyToday: “I inform you that in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo, behind a reinforced door, there should be one room of about 20 square meters in which human remains should be found, including those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The structure should fall under the authority of the Municipality of Rome and therefore it shouldn’t be difficult to prepare an inspection”, reads the letter. ItalyToday the former carabiniere dwells at length on the centrality of canon 1058 in the story concerning the disappearance of the two girls: “The code, which imposes priestly celibacy – he says – was confirmed by the current canonical norm of 1983, the year of the kidnappings of Orlandi and Gregori… that code serves to make people understand immediately what the kidnappers want: the abolition of priestly celibacycanon 1058, otherwise they would have killed Orlandi and Gregori”. The end the former soldier finally invites the magistrates to view the photographic material “which should be sought after and exhibited to the general public”.

