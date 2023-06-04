Prince Harry to sue tabloids in Diana’s name. But for Carlo it is “a suicidal move”

16
LONDON – The last time it happened was in 1891, with Prince Edward heir to the throne, and Queen Victoria went into a rage. Think about it, an exponent of the Royal Family, and what an exponent, on the witness stand of a courtroom, among the subjects, where any statement can turn into a fatal misstep. Now, 132 years later, it is Prince Harry’s turn at the High Court in London.
