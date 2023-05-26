Emilia flood, Bonaccini will not be commissioner: today the appointment of Bignami

Flood in Emilia, Italia Viva relaunches the creation of a control room to coordinate climate disasters

Stefano Bonaccini will not be the commissioner in Emilia Romagna. According to what Affaritaliani.It can report, in fact, this role would historically have fallen to the governor of the most affected region. A way to make the management of aid and reconstruction more fluid. But the name of Bonaccinicapable of even recompacting Pd and Third Polewas first stopped by the League and then by other members of the majority.

So, if not Bonaccini, who? To avoid an irrational choice, the fact was “exploited” of the fact that the new wave of bad weather that will hit Italy from today will not only involve Emilia Romagna, but, as reported in the Civil Protection bulletin issued yesterday 24 May, also Lombardy , Lazio, Piedmont, Liguria, Marche and Umbria for “hydraulic and hydrogeological” risk. A kind of bad weather super commissioneralong the lines of that for drought, yet another demonstration of a crazy climate now impossible to contain.

