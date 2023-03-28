Home Business Employees keep fighting for more wages
Unfulfilled wage demands

“The offer is a cheek”: Now the Toblerone staff reacts with protests

The US group Mondelez does not want to respond to the wage demands of 6 percent of the workforce. Now the employees are reacting with a protest.

All Toblerones exported to the world are produced in the factory in Bern. At least for the time being: From the summer, part of the production will be relocated to Slovakia for cost and space reasons.

Dominic Favre / KEYSTONE

Wage negotiations at the Toblerone factory in Bern Brünnen are difficult. This is announced by the Unia union, which supports the chocolate manufacturer’s employees in talks with the US parent company Mondelez. The wage demand is probably the highest in all of Switzerland: As reported by CH Media, the approximately 200-strong workforce wants 6 percent more wages with reference to inflation and a recent sharp increase in workload.

