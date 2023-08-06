Empowering Cultural Tourism: Breaking Through the Challenges of Digitalization

Title: Zheng Jiazhong Emphasizes the Importance of Physical Places in Empowering Cultural Tourism

Subtitle: Chairman of Taishin Bank Culture and Art Foundation Addresses Challenges and Opportunities in Digital Cultural Tourism

Xiamen, China – At the Innovative Life and Digital Cultural Tourism Investment and Integration Conference, Zheng Jiazhong, Chairman of Taishin Bank Culture and Art Foundation, presented his insights on the current state of digital cultural tourism. While acknowledging the potential and opportunities brought by the digital economy, Jiazhong highlighted the issues of homogeneity and insufficient innovation in the industry. He urged stakeholders to focus on breaking through these challenges to foster sustainable growth.

Jiazhong emphasized that while digital tools can empower cultural tourism, they should not replace the importance of physical places. According to him, physical venues are the foundation on which cultural tourism thrives. For technology providers, selling their products can lead to immediate revenue, but for venue operators, attracting consumers in a cyclical manner is crucial.

Jiazhong stressed the significance of having a strong team in order to succeed in the cultural tourism industry. He believes that without a human-centered combat team and artistic food and living scenes, it becomes difficult to attract crowds. He also highlighted the importance of media integration capabilities, high-value intellectual property (IP), and art platforms, as well as industry leadership in vision, programming, and architecture.

To achieve success, Jiazhong emphasized the need for a clear business positioning that focuses on content integration and sustainable development. He suggested that cultural scenery, art, skills, and viewpoints should be organically combined, rather than relying solely on standardized content. The ability to continuously create content according to market conditions is vital.

Before investing, Jiazhong mentioned that he evaluates various business model-related conditions such as the rate of return, trademark rights, and industry rankings. He also considers factors like the number of activities, exhibitions, and immersive experience scenes, as well as non-named sponsoring cooperative units. He believes that without differentiation, breakthrough abilities, and team strength, investment value diminishes.

During his visit to Xiamen for the 14th Cross-Straits Cultural Expo, Jiazhong expressed interest in finding suitable investment projects. He emphasized the need for communication and shared learning between Taiwan and mainland China in the development of digital cultural tourism. While Taiwan focuses on detail and order, Jiazhong praised the mainland’s advanced digitalization, numerous application scenarios, and large scale.

