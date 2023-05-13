Home » Enel: BoD appoints Flavio Cattaneo as CEO and GM
Enel: BoD appoints Flavio Cattaneo as CEO and GM

Enel’s Board of Directors appointed by the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 10 met for the first time today in Rome under the chairmanship of Paolo Scaroni.

The BoD has appointed Flavio Cattaneo as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of the Company. Furthermore, it confirmed the pre-existing structure of powers, recognizing the Chairman’s role of supervision of audit activities (without prejudice to the hierarchical dependence of the head of this function on the Board of Directors), of impulse and supervision of the application of corporate governance concerning the activities of the Board of Directors, as well as the task of maintaining relations with institutional bodies and authorities, in agreement and in coordination with the Chief Executive Officer.

In line with the previous structure, the Chief Executive Officer has been granted all the powers for the administration of the Company, with the exception of those otherwise assigned by the applicable legislation, by the Articles of Association or maintained by the Board of Directors within the scope of its expertise

