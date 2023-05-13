Lazio-Lecce, Sarri: ‘The positivity must remain intact but more needs to be done’

The Lazio coach comments on the home draw obtained in the 94th minute against Lecce: “There were two unacceptable moments which are the last 20″ of the first half and the approach of the second”. However Sarri sees positive signals: “We had scored the draw 5′ before we would have won. Immobile and Milinkovic in goal? Encouraging signs”. On the Champions League race: “The positivity must remain intact” PAGELLE – HIGHLIGHTS

A Maurice Sarri Lucid speaks at the end of the match drawn by Lazio with Lecce slowing down the race for a place in the Champions League: “I’m also satisfied with large sections of the match but there are two inexplicable traits which are the last 20″ of the first half and the approach to the second half – he says – I’m happy with the reaction, it’s a pity we found the equal in the end, it was enough to find him 5′ before and we could have obtained the full result”. Immobile and Milinkovic Savic returned to scoring: “Tonight there are also signs of awakening. For us Ciro and Sergej are fundamental and the signals seen are encouraging for these three games. Confident or worried? At the moment we are playing it point to point and we have to go beyond this period if we want to have any chance”.

“The positivity must remain intact” Two goals conceded that didn’t go down to Sarri: “The first goal? We’ve always been these in terms of shrewdness in managing some moments, we hoped to go beyond this flaw, the approach in the second half is also inexplicable, it’s one one of the aspects that makes us leave points along the way – he explains again – The second goal? At that moment I was angry in a general sense, a minute before I had told Martusciello that we were waiting to concede a goal”. A Lazio that in the last three matches will have to find energy again: “Tonight to the boys I have conveyed the message that there have been unacceptable moments but also that we have made a point that can count in the end, the positivity must remain intact”.



See also Bologna, Arnautovic stops: right hip injury. Injury news see also Lazio-Lecce 2-2, goals and highlights

“Midfield? We know you can suffer in disqualification” Sometimes Lazio suffers in midfield and in this sense the absences of Cataldi and Vecino have weighed: “Our midfield is fine, due to the characteristics that the individuals have, I can make them all play together – he concludes – It’s not like Marcos Antonio will be there in three years becomes six feet eight. We can suffer the interdiction phaseLet’s see if anyone can be recovered in the next few days”.