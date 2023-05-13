FIFA makes official calls for the U20 World Cup in Argentina

FIFA confirmed this Friday the squad list for the U20 World Cup, to be held in Argentina from May 20 to June 11, in which 24 teams will participate.

In a statement, the highest institution in world soccer confirmed that the 24 teams will play divided into six groups, each one has officially confirmed a maximum of 21 players in their squads for the tournament.

“These ‘Future Legends’ will follow in the footsteps of star players such as Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland, among many others who have previously competed in this prestigious youth tournament,” remark at FIFA.

Among the confirmed teams, the host Argentina stands out, which has won the largest number of stars in the Sub’20 World Cups, with six in total.

La Albiceleste announced that among its summoned are defenders Román Vega (Barcelona), Agustín Giay (San Lorenzo), Valentín Barco (Boca Juniors); midfielders Federico Redondo (Argentinos Juniors), Máximo Perrone (Manchester City), Valentín Carboni (Inter Milan); and the strikers Matías Soulé (Juventus); Luka Romero (Lazio) and Juan Gauto (Hurricane).

Brazil, with five titles, will also seek to get its sixth star. Among those summoned are midfielder Andrey Santos, signed by English Chelsea, who plays on loan at Vasco da Gama; forward Marcos Leonardo, from Santos, and midfielder Marlon Gomes, from Vasco da Gama. However, Endrick, the greatest promise of the Brazilian academy, who at the age of 16 signed for Real Madrid a few months ago, although he remains at Palmeiras until he reaches the age of majority, will not be present at the tournament, due to his The team did not grant him permission to play the last international championships.

A total of 504 players will participate in the world event, which will be held in the Argentine cities of San Juan, La Plata, Mendoza and Santiago del Estero, where the opening match will be played between Argentina and Uzbekistan in group A on May 20 .

While the final of the tournament will be held on June 11 in La Plata, about 60 kilometers from the capital of Buenos Aires.

The albiceleste team, led by Javier Mascherano, was placed in group A with Uzbekistan, Guatemala and New Zealand. The United States, Ecuador, Fiji and Slovakia make up group B, while Senegal, Japan, Israel and Colombia will play in group C. Italy, Brazil, Nigeria and the Dominican Republic will face each other in group D. Uruguay, Iraq, England and Tunisia make up group E and France, Korea, Gambia and Honduras in group F.

Let’s remember that Argentina was designated the venue for the U20 World Cup when FIFA removed the organization from Indonesia in the face of the situation generated by the Bali governor’s request to veto Israel’s participation.