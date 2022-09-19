After Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz is also moving towards its own in-house energy production to cope with the price crisis that is affecting the continent. The German automaker plans to build its own onshore (i.e. terrestrial) wind farm to cover 15% of the company’s electricity demand in Germany, thereby reducing dependence on external energy suppliers.

The company plans to install a two-digit number of wind turbines at the Papenburg test site in northern Germany. Mercedes-Benz therefore accelerates the race to the goal of covering, by 2030, over 70% of the demand for energy used in production with renewable energies.

“By installing photovoltaic systems on the roofs of our large-scale plants, we are gradually reducing our external energy needs,” said Joerg Burzer, head of Mercedes production.