Home » Energy – Greens demand more commitment from Scholz for the heating law
Business

Energy – Greens demand more commitment from Scholz for the heating law

by admin
Energy – Greens demand more commitment from Scholz for the heating law

.

Berlin (German news agency) – In the coalition dispute over the building energy law, the parliamentary director of the Green parliamentary group, Irene Mihalic, calls for more commitment from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). It would now be important to finally start the substantive work in the parliamentary procedure in order to finish before the summer session, Mihalic told the newspapers of the Funke media group (Friday editions).

“It would also be important for the Chancellor to publicly emphasize the urgency of this joint coalition project in his process responsibility,” said the Green politician. “We mustn’t leave people in the dark for months now, they need reliability and the ability to plan.” The building energy law is not the initiative of a parliamentary group or a minister but of the progressive coalition as a whole, as the parliamentary manager of the SPD, Katja Mast, rightly pointed out. “The coalition committee and the entire cabinet have also made a clear commitment to this,” said Mihalic. The amendment to the Building Energy Act should have been discussed in the Bundestag for the first time this week. However, the FDP reported content-related concerns and blocked it from being placed on the agenda.

HOME PAGE

See also  NASA launches Lucy space probe to take the lead in advancing asteroids (original sound presentation provided by NASA TV) LIVE-TVBS news

You may also like

Government, state of emergency extended to the municipalities...

Taxes – FDP wants debate on cuts in...

Credit Suisse and beyond, ko banks but managers...

German economy slipped into recession

Myss Keta: “Ten years later, Milan is still...

Technology – Musk’s startup gets approval to test...

Snowflake: collapse on Wall Street, outlook below expectations

German economy: up to minus 1 percent –...

Green energy, “it is useless to compete with...

Therapeutic cannabis, three new products approved in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy