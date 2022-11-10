Final results
Total annual expenditure
According to the consumption you indicated above, this is an estimate of your annual expenditure compared to the same month a year ago. The calculation is based on the costs of electricity and gas set by Arera.
Percentage breakdown
The percentage indicates how much the individual items affect the annual cost.
Mandatory measures for energy price increases
To respond to European requests for a 7% cut in Italian gas consumption for the period 2022-2023 compared to the average of the last five years, the government launched a plan at the beginning of October that provides fifteen days less, a reduction of one degree. and one hour a day for heating. This results in the following savings, calculated by ENEA per average family (2.3 members), considering an average size of Italian apartments of 81 square meters.
Temperature
Reduction of the internal temperature by 1 ° C, from 20 ° C to 19 ° C
67
euros per year
Duration
Reduction of the daily switching time by one hour
22
euros per year
