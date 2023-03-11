The government is considering extending the discounts on the bill

(Teleborsa) – The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinstated that as regards the confirmation or otherwise of the discounts for bills expiring on March 31 “we are making an assessment these days in conjunction with the Ministry of the Economy which holds the purse strings, and this will certainly influence the inclusion of all, in part or nothing, of the so-called system charges in the bill”.

“I confirm” he added during the interview on the Start broadcast on Skytg24 “that after a first discount of 20% in the previous quarter we will have to get back another 20% which joins the 34% of the gas and the following 10. So the trend it’s good enough” but for a new intervention “you have to go with caution”.

Italy “for the knowledge it has will remain in the nuclearin the research and in experimentation“, the minister later said. This, he specified, “does not mean choosing today to make a new one central but put serious attention on nuclear power”. “It takes 10/15 years to build a power plant,” Pichetto underlined, “one doesn’t decide overnight, one has to make a parliamentary passage, for a more punctual decision on the merits of the actions. A minister does not decide it”.