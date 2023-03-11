A probable process request. This is the result of the closure of the investigations conducted by the Milan prosecutor’s office into an alleged case of trafficking in illicit influences of which the founder of the Five Star Movement, Beppe Grillo and the owner of the Moby group, Vincenzo Onorato are accused.

According to the investigators, between 2018 and 2019, in exchange for contracts to advertise Moby on his blog, Grillo forwarded to M5S parliamentarians the requests for help made by the shipowner, his longtime friend, when his company was in financial crisis.

The investigation, which had led to searches by the Gdf in January 2022, highlighted how at least three fronts would have been at the center of the requests for public interventions that would have been made by Onorato to Grillo, who, in turn , he allegedly sent them to M5S parliamentarians who had dealings with the ministries of Economic Development and Infrastructure, then led respectively by Luigi Di Maio and then Stefano Patuanelli and Danilo Toninelli (who are not under investigation).

The prosecutor’s theses would be corroborated by the chats in the investigation records in which Grillo and Onorato are under investigation for trafficking in illicit influences for an advertising contract (of 2018 and 2019) between Moby spa and Beppe Grillo srl, worth 240 thousand EUR. A high figure, which according to the investigations of the prosecutor Cristiana Roveda and the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, would not be adequate for the services provided.







