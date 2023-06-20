Engine failure, ferry to Olbia towed to port

Listen to the audio version of the article

They should have landed in the Isola Bianca port of Olbia, coming from Genoa, instead about 700 passengers who were headed to the island and were on board the Moby Wonder, the company’s ship owned by the Onorato family, returned to the Ligurian port.

Around 11.15 pm, about two hours after departure from the Ligurian capital, which took place at 9.30 pm yesterday, 19 June, the ship suffered a blackout and it was necessary to activate rescue operations by the Port Authority, to tow it. A tugboat hooked her around 4.40am.

Blackouts and engines off

Only the emergency lights remained on on board and the entire ship was left without water in the cabins and toilets. The crew managed to reset the general systems to power the vessel electrically and restart main engine services only around 5.15am.

As a precaution, the vessel was returned to port. Passengers were assisted until disembarkation and will leave today, June 20, for Sardinia either on board the Moby Wonder itself or on another ship in the group.

The company: “No problems for passengers”

The company let it be known that “all passengers were informed and assisted and no critical issues arose on board”. The unit is now undergoing checks to clarify the nature of the failure and for restores.

