The second of the four tranches of ENI’s 2022 dividend is coming in less than a month. The size of the coupon will be € 0.22 compared to a total annual dividend of € 0.88. The coupon is envisaged for each outstanding share at the coupon detachment date of 21 November 20222, with payment on 23 November 2022, in line with what was anticipated on 18 March on the occasion of Capital Markets Day and with what was resolved by the Shareholders’ Meeting. of 11 May last. To holders of ADRs registered by November 22, 2022, listed on the New York Stock Exchange and each representing two Eni shares, the second dividend tranche distributed will be € 0.44 per ADR, payable on December 7, 2022.